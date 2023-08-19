Autopsy conducted after exhumation of minor Fatima on court order

19 August,2023 07:34 pm

(Web Desk) - The body of Fatima, a 10-year-old domestic worker who was allegedly tortured to death at the outhouse of a faith healer in Khairpur, was exhumed.

A five-member medical board, a civil judge and a judicial magistrate all travelled to the graveyard in accordance with Friday's orders of the Naushehro Feroze district and sessions court.

After exhuming the remains, officials carried out postmortem investigation, gathered blood samples and submitted these to a lab. The body was in normal condition, according to the doctors. Later, the corpse was reburied.

The medical director of Nawabshah Civil Hospital serves as the board's head, while other members include a senior medical officer, a professor of pathology, and a forensic specialist.

In this regard, police ensured security measures.

After a video of the minor, Fatima, went viral, the authorities detained the man. Imtiaz Mirasi, the dispenser who was arrested, is reportedly being questioned, according to the SSP.

Fatima was being treated by a dispenser despite being at the Gambat and Ranipur hospitals, and an investigation has been launched.

The Sindh Directorate General Health Services has established a special medical board comprising all-men team in violation of the Supreme Court's (SC) orders to exhume Fatima's body and conduct an autopsy on it.

The Ranipur police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) against the suspects on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The complainant told police that an employee of Pir Asad Shah had informed her about the death of her daughter and advised her to remove the body from the premises. According to her, she saw marks of torture on the body of her daughter before she was buried in their native graveyard near Khanwah village in Naushehro Feroze.

