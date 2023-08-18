Five electrocuted in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali

Five electrocuted in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali

Among the dead are four family members

18 August,2023 09:57 am

DERA MURAD JAMALAI (Dunya News) - Five people, including four family members, were electrocuted to death at a residential property in Dera Murad Jamali city of Balochistan on Friday, rescuers and police said.

The cause of electrocution was said to be a technical fault in a transformer. Among the dead is 60-year-old Muhammad Ayyub.

Police handed over the bodies to the next of kin after legal formalities. A state of mourning prevailed in the city.