Five electrocuted in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali
Pakistan
Among the dead are four family members
DERA MURAD JAMALAI (Dunya News) - Five people, including four family members, were electrocuted to death at a residential property in Dera Murad Jamali city of Balochistan on Friday, rescuers and police said.
The cause of electrocution was said to be a technical fault in a transformer. Among the dead is 60-year-old Muhammad Ayyub.
Police handed over the bodies to the next of kin after legal formalities. A state of mourning prevailed in the city.