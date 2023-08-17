Elders' delegation from Kaan Mehtarzai calls on PM

The delegation hailed from the native village of the caretaker prime minister.

17 August,2023 05:22 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A delegation of elders from village Kaan Mehtarzai, Balochistan on Wednesday called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

The delegation hailed from the native village of the caretaker prime minister. They felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and presented him with a traditional turban, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister assured them of the resolution of the grid station issue and all other lingering issues of the province, on priority basis.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted an application for a grid station.

