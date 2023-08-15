Surgeons completed second session of Rizwana's plastic surgery

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In ongoing efforts to treat the victim of domestic violence, General Hospital Lahore surgeons successfully completed the second session of Rizwana's plastic surgery.

The medical board revealed that the girl's facial, head and back injuries have been cleaned, and standard creams have been applied to facilitate the surgery.

Rizwana's bandages will be changed daily after the cleaning process.

Led by Dr Romana Ikhlaq, a dedicated medical team is conducting a series of plastic surgeries, which is expected to span over one and a half months.

The final report of the plastic surgery procedure will be submitted to the caretaker health minister, Dr Javed Akram.

It is to be recalled that the Islamabad district and sessions court had earlier rejected the request of Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge arrested in the Rizwana violence case۔

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the plea of the suspect for bail and the court upheld the decision after hearing the arguments of the parties. The court rejected the plea of the suspect.

Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence in Islamabad, has been undergoing treatment at the General Hospital, Lahore for the past several days.

The court sent the suspect, the wife of the civil judge, to prison on judicial remand.

In addition, the Standing Committee on Human Rights of the National Assembly and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the violence against the child.