Court approves Shah Mehmood Qureshi's bail till June 19

Pakistan Pakistan Court approves Shah Mehmood Qureshi's bail till June 19

Judge Tahir Sipra approves bail

13 June,2023 05:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A District and Sessions court on Tuesday approved PTI vice president Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail till June 19.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the May 9 vandalism case against Mr Qureshi lodged at Tarnol police station. Mr Qureshi attended the hearing in-person.

The judge inquired Mr Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari where he was on June 12. Mr Bukhari replied that he was busy in the Chief Commissioner’s office.

Judge Spira remarked that no lawyer appeared before the court for PTI chief’s bail plea and he rejected his bail plea. “The court has fixed pleas of others accused on June 19 too,” he remarked.

Mr Bukhari argued that his client Mr Qureshi supported the rule of law.

Later the court approved his bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

