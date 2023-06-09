PTI Chief's arrogance, ego caused party's disintegration: Marriyum

Pakistan Pakistan PTI Chief's arrogance, ego caused party's disintegration: Marriyum

Marriyum said PTI is now spiritless with departure of those who had laid the party’s foundations.

09 June,2023 05:02 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disintegrated due to arrogance, ego and stubbornness of its chief who himself had destroyed his own politics.

She cited a famous couplet of an Urdu poet on her Twitter handle, referring to the current state of the PTI and its chief.

“Dil Kay Phapholay Jhal Uthay Seenay Kay Dagh Sy, Is Ghar Ko Aag Lag Gai Ghar Kay Chiragh Sy,” the minister said in the tweet while calling out the PTI chief for his arrogance and ego.

“The house of cards based on the idols of arrogance, ego and selfishness has faced a sudden collapse. The PTI is now spiritless with the departure of those who had laid the party’s foundations,” Marriyum said.

She said the “arrogant man” had once stated that joining or quitting of the people did not matter for the party but he himself had now become a lesson for others (after the departure of his party leaders).

