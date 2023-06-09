Siraj equates new party with old wine in a new bottle

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Thursday reacted to the launch of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, saying that old wine in new bottle will not bring stability.

In a statement, Mr Haq said, "Oppressive feudal lords and corrupt investors are showing loyalty to the United States." Taking a swipe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, "The PML-N, PPP, and PTI have made false promises to South Punjab."

"The educated class of South Punjab is leaving the country. Apart from this, the farmers of South Punjab are also facing severe difficulties. Women are forced to do labour-related work," lamented Mr Haq.

Stating that JI had won the majority in Karachi, Mr Haq said, "If any attempt is made to convert our majority into a minority, the Sindh government will be responsible for the situation."

On Wednesday, Mr Haq said that those whose salary was less than Rs100,000 should be exempted from tax.

Addressing the pre-budget seminar organised by the JI, Mr Haq said corruption worth Rs7 billion was being committed every day.

Mr Haq was of the view that the incumbent government should devise such a system in the upcoming budget that would eliminate the corruption from the country.

"Our government does not consult businessmen, farmers, factories, or workers at the time of budget," he said.

Mr Haq advised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to present an interest-free budget in line with the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).