Jahangir Tareen launches 'grandiose' Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Pakistan Pakistan Jahangir Tareen launches 'grandiose' Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Worked hard to make PTI stand firm: Jahangir Tareen

08 June,2023 06:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwig Jahangir Khan Tareen launched the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on Thursday.

At the outset of his speech, Mr Tareen said, "Today we are here to launch the new party. After starting my career in politics, my sole aim was to contribute to the development of the country."

"I came to politics late. I was not a typical politician. We really worked hard to make PTI stand firm. We ensured that PTI would become a strong political force and would also be in a position to bring reforms to the country. But unfortunately, things went wrong, and people started getting frustrated," Mr Tareen maintained.

Mr Tareen further said that there was a dire need for such leadership to give hope to the nation and pave the way for the development of the country.

He hoped for more political leaders to join in the coming days and said his party would benefit from the experience of colleagues.

Mr Tareen emphasised the need to promote agricultural sectors and vowed to be the voice of the "underprivileged" section of society.

Aleem Khan, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the party, said that every citizen was worried about the current political situation.

He heaped praise on MrTareen, saying, "Jahangir Khan Tareen played an important role in bringing us together."

"I would like to thank all my colleagues, legislators for joining hands with us. Your support fuels our passion," Mr Khan said.