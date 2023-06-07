Name unveiled for Jahangir Tareen's political party

07 June,2023 08:46 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - As PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen gains momentum in politics following massive defections in the PTI, a name for his highly-anticipated political party was unveiled on Wednesday, sources said.

Sources said that his party's name would be "Pakistan Istehkam Party (PIP)".

He had become the talk of the town after PTI saw massive defections on national and provincial fronts, denting the PTI's political prowess in the country.

Earlier, in an apparently major victory for Mr Tareen, PTI deserter Murad Raas joined his group. Mr Raas called on Mr Tareen accompanied by Abdul Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry. Mr Rass had bid adieu to the PTI along with other politicians including Hashim Dogar and others.

A day ago, three members of PTI’s “Hashim Dogar group”, including Raja Yawar Kamal, Mamoon Tarar, and Rai Aslam, joined Mr Tareen’s political camp.

It came as Mr Tareen had formed a three-member committee, including Awn Chaudhry, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas and Ishaq Khakwani, to rope in defectors as he is set to launch a new political party.

The committee decided to contact important figures from KP, including former party president Parvez Khattak and others. Former PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan had already held meetings with Mr Tareen.