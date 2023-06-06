JUI-F to underscore country's situation in key huddle on June 10

JUI-F to also discuss matters in line with election

06 June,2023 06:12 pm

Peshawar: (Dunya News) – A meeting of the central executive committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had been called over the country's political situation on Saturday.

According to JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, the meeting of central executive committee will be held on June 10 at Mufti Mehmood Center in Peshawar.

Mr Ghauri said JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will preside over the meeting. The current political situation in the country will be discussed in the meeting, he added.

The JUI-F spokesperson went on to say the political situation of the region will also be considered in the huddle.

In connection with the elections, the consultations will be also be held, Mr Ghauri added.

