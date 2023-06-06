Atta Tarar holds PTI chief responsible for lawyer's murder in Quetta

Pakistan Pakistan Atta Tarar holds PTI chief responsible for lawyer's murder in Quetta

Sees incident not happening if PTI chief in jail

06 June,2023 05:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – SAPM Atta Tarar on Tuesday held PTI chief responsible for the murder of a lawyer in Quetta.

Addressing a presser, he said former PM would be nominated in the murder case of lawyer Abdul Razzaq, adding that the lawyer was the victim of target killing. “He was an active member of Balochistan bar,” he added.

He went on to say that a case was fixed for hearing in Balochistan High Court against PTI chief, adding that he was booked in a treason case. “The case’s lawyer was targeted,” he added.

Mr Tarar said target killing was not an ordinary incident, adding that fair trail would be ensured. “Had former PM been in jail, it would not have happened,” he added.

The SAPM continued by saying that Toshakhana and other cases were stayed for PTI chairman. “They are hiding behind May 9 attacks and we shall not let them hide behind stay orders,” he added.

Mr Razzaq was a petitioner in the treason case lodged against PTI chief.

