Terrorist killed in attack on police team in Peshawar's Maattani

Three suspects fled the scene

06 June,2023 11:17 am

MATTANI (Dunya News) - An alleged terrorist was killed in crossfire with a police team in Mattani area of Peshawar on early Tuesday, police said.

Four miscreants attacked a police team headed by the Saddar circle SP duing a 'targeted' operation. All officals including the officer remained unhurt. Three suspects managed to escape. Police said one of the runaway suspects suffered gunshot wound.

Police are probing the incident.