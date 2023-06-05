Maryam mocks PTI chief over massive defections after May 9 vandalism

Asks AJK people to support PML-N candidate for PM

05 June,2023 06:41 pm

BAGH (Dunya News) –

PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Monday the party that attempted to ruin the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s politics was in tatters now a days.

Addressing a rally in Azad Kashmir, the PML-N senior vice president said the nation would not forgive those who meted out ill-treatment to the martyrs.

Former PM had, she alleged, also struck a deal on Kashmir with former US president Donald Trump. “The people will make an example of such people who are hiding in a bunker,” she added.

She went on to say that people would not respect anyone who burnt graves of martyrs, adding that the arsonist did not belong to the country. “Anyone who vandalised martyrs’ scriptures could not be a Pakistani,” she added.

Counting the feats of her father Nawaz Sharif's tenure, she said if nine years of Mr Sharif’s term were excluded from 75 years of the country, nothing would be found on ground. “Who do you remember when you come across the politics of vanadalism and hate,” she asked.

When someone had nothing to show on ground, she said, he committed such acts [of May 9].

The PML-N leader said Mr Sharif also faced troubles and hurdles during his life but he never allowed anyone to harm the country.

She went on to say that Mr Sharif was the son of Kashmir, adding that no one could dare level allegation of embezzlement against the AJK’s PM belong to the PML-N. “I ask you to vote for Mushtaq Minhas, and for the party that initiated development projects in the region,” she added.

The PML-N government, she said, would complete the construction of cardiology hospital. “The time is not far when the streets will resound with the name of Mr Sharif,” she added.