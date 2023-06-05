PM Shehbaz lashes out at PTI chief over human rights statement

Says PTI chairman purposefully misleading international media

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised the PTI chief's statement on human rights violations in Pakistan.

The prime minister took to Twitter and said that PTI chairman was purposefully misleading the international media by making false assertions concerning the human rights violations in Pakistan, specifically following the events of May 9.

Mr Sharif stated that the actions were taken after the May 9 incidents. “No country in the world will tolerate such an attempt to undermine the nation's integrity. Criminals will be punished under the law to ensure that human rights are not compromised,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted Pakistan's adherence to its constitutional obligations in upholding human rights while calling out the PTI chief's misleading statements as part of a larger strategy to put undue pressure on Pakistan.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam head and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that PDM was a ruling alliance, not an electoral alliance.

Speaking to media after meeting PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore, Fazl said every party had its own manifesto, adding that there was possibility of regional alliance for seat adjustment.

He said the ruling alliance would take a unanimous decision on elections, saying: “We are not running away from elections”.

