Pakistan to earn $220mln by leasing PIA's Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Saad

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Roosevelt Hotel has been leased out for three years.

05 June,2023 05:00 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique says the precious asset of the PIA Roosevelt Hotel, New York has been leased out for three years.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday, Khawaja Saad Rafique said the agreement will generate a revenue of 220 million dollars by leasing Roosevelt Hotel.

He expressed regret that previous government had made the decision to run the Roosevelt Hotel through a public private partnership.

The Minister further said that Hajj operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is underway successfully and for the first time, this operation was also started directly from Quetta.

