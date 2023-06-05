PM returns home after attending Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

PM Shehbaz Sharif reached Islamabad after completing his two-day official visit to Turkiye.

05 June,2023 04:40 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Islamabad, after completing his two-day official visit to Turkiye where he attended President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony Dunya News reported.

At the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister attended his inauguration ceremony in Ankara on June 3.

During his stay, the prime minister also held interaction with the world leaders and discussed bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields between Pakistan and their respective countries.

He also held meetings with various delegations of business and trade companies and entities of Turkiye and discussed prospects of vast business and investment potential existed between the two brotherly countries in various sectors.

The prime minister’s visit was a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The prime minister conveyed warm felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to President Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkiye on May 28.

“Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters. Frequent leadership level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of friendship between the two countries,” Foreign Office Spokesperson in the earlier statement had said.

