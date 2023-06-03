Shujaat's son asks Elahi to launch his own party

Pakistan Pakistan Shujaat's son asks Elahi to launch his own party

Condemns attack on Jinnah House

03 June,2023 06:52 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Shafay Hussain, son of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, on Saturday said PTI President Parvez Elahi should form his own party after quitting the PTI.

Talking to journalists outside the Corps Commander House along with Chaudhry Sarwar, Hussain said Mr Elahi would be welcomed if he wanted to visit the family but politically, it would be better for him to form his own party.

He also condemned the attacks on Jinnah House following the arrest of PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case saying, “The miscreants burnt everything at the House”.

Mr Sarwar said when he was in the US, he tried to apprise the members of the US Congress that Pakistan had alone defeated terrorism – the fight US fought with trillions of dollars. “The entire country stands with Pakistan Army and we must unite together,” he added.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court reserved the verdict on physical remand of PTI President Parvez Elahi in two corruption cases after he had been arrested for the second time. Hundreds of politicians have left the PTI after condemning the May 9 attacks.

Mr Elahi had been presented before court in Gujranwala today (Saturday) in two corruption cases. Police, in a statement, said security had been tightened around the court ahead of the appearance of Mr Elahi in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Two cases are registered against the PTI leader at anti-corruption establishment’s (AEC) Gujranwala directorate. He is accused of receiving Rs2 billion in bride in various development projects.

The ACE pleaded the court to grant the physical remand of Mr Elahi to interrogate him in the cases.

The anti-corruption watchdog had rearrested Mr Elahi from outside a Lahore court moments after he got discharged in the graft case on Friday.

ACE Director General Suhail Zafar Chattha said the department would move the court against the verdict announced by the Lahore court. "The verdict has been announced in contrast to the merit," he added.

The anti-corruption team had sought 14-day physical remand of the senior politician in order to interrogate him in the case. The judge announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides.