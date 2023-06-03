PM Shehbaz reaches Turkiye to attend President Erdogan's inauguration

ANKARA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Ankara, Turkiye on a two-day official visit on Friday night to attend the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which is scheduled to take place today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

High officials from Turkish Foreign Ministry and Pakistan Mission in Turkiye received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport, Ankara.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are also accompanied the Prime Ministers on the Turkiye visit.

The Prime Minister is visiting Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in the swearing-in ceremony on his re-election in the recent presidential election.

The Prime Minister will also meet prominent business leaders representing energy, infrastructure, food processing and consumer goods sectors during his two-day visit.

Turkiye went to the polls last Sunday for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round May 14.

Erdogan won with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%, according to official results.

