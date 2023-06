Four students drown in KP's Lower Dir

Pakistan Pakistan Four students drown in KP's Lower Dir

Four students drown in KP's Lower Dir

02 June,2023 07:35 pm

LOWER DIR (Dunya News) – Four students on Friday drowned while swimming in a pond, prompting the rescue authorities to reach the spot.

Reports said that as the students were taking a swim in a pond located in the area of Maidan Kambar to offset summer heat, they drowned. As the rescuers were shifting them to Lal Qila hospital for treatment, they died.

Doctors said the children died of asphyxiation.