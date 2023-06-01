Usman Dar's brother quits politics citing 'business commitment'

Amir Dar condemns 9/5 attacks

01 June,2023 07:33 pm

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar's brother Amir Dar on Thursday decided to leave the embattled party and quit politics .

Addressing a press conference, Mr Dar condemned the events that unfolded on May 9, adding that he was deciding to quit politics due to business commitments.

"I suffered losses in business because of politics. I have no conflict with any institution," he added."

Speaking about the political future of his brothers, Mr Dar said, "It is up to Usman Dar and Asad Dar to stay or leave the party".

Earlier today, PTI Sindh President Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto relinquished his post. Addressing a press conference along with PTI Sindh Vice President Allah Bakhsh Unar, Mr Bhutto said, "Now I am not interested in politics. I am ready to sacrifice for the sake of the country and my companions".

He added, "I will decide the political future in consultation with my companions".

Speaking about the events that transpired on May 9, Mr Bhutto said, "The vandalism on May 9 is condemnable."

Taking a jibe at the embattled party, Mr Bhutto said, "Why were military installations attacked?"

Meanwhile, Mr Unar also relinquished his posts following the May 9 mayhem.