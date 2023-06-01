Two soldiers martyred in attack on Pak-Iran border check post

Pakistan Pakistan Two soldiers martyred in attack on Pak-Iran border check post

Security forces have launched an immediate sanitisation operation in the area

01 June,2023 01:50 pm

KECH (Dunya News) - Two soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intense crossfire between a group of militants and security forces in Singwan area of Kech district, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement on Thursday.

Unidentified gunmen attacked a check post along the Pak-Iran border. Security officials repulsed the attack after heavy exchange of fire.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), since troops on the check post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons, a heavy fire exchange ensued.

Security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully, however, during the intense fire exchange, two soldiers Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq, 34, of Dera Ghazi Khan district and Sepoy Inayatullah, 27, of Jhal Magsi district embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely with the terrorists.

Later, security forces launched an immediate sanitisation operation in the area and are in communication with Iranian authorities across as well to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.

Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace and stability all along the borders in Balochistan, the ISPR release said.