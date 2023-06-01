Five killed in coach-bus collision in Balochistan's Mastung

Six passengers also suffered multiple injuries

01 June,2023 12:59 pm

MASTUNG (Dunya News) - Five passengers were killed and six others injured in a collision between a passenger coah and a bus on a main highway near Jnungle Cross in Mastung district on Thursday, witnesses and rescuers said.

The coah travelleing between Mastung and Quetta collided with the bus destined to Khuzdar. The dead and the injured were transported to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Baksh Raisani hospital.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the factor of negligence on part of drivers that led to fatal accident.