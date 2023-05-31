Asif urges Miftah to stop public criticism on govt's economic policies

Khawaja Asif expressed concern over Miftah Ismail's public criticism of govt's economic policies

31 May,2023 07:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, took to social media on Wednesday to address his party colleague, Miftah Ismail, regarding his recent comments on Pakistan's economic conditions.

Mr Asif referred to Mr Ismail as his "dear brother" and acknowledged his expertise and unquestionable abilities, considering his previous tenure as the finance minister.

However, Khawaja Asif expressed concern over Miftah Ismail's public criticism of the government's economic policies, stating that the country's current economic instability could not afford such scrutiny.

He suggested that Mr Ismail's insights could be more beneficial if shared within the party, emphasizing the importance of party unity and reminiscing about the positive experiences and companionship they had shared in the past.

Defense minister highlighted that the party had twice entrusted Miftah Ismail with the finance ministry, indicating their recognition of his capabilities.

While acknowledging Mr Ismail's right to be upset over his removal from the ministry, He argued that targeting the party had no justification. He stressed that political landscapes evolve, and dedicated political workers endure both favorable and challenging times, emerging victorious.

PML-N leader concluded his message by expressing his preference for addressing the matter on social media due to the pervasive criticism faced by the party across various media platforms.