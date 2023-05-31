Elections will be held on Nawaz Sharif's return, says Talal Chaudhry

Pakistan Pakistan Elections will be held on Nawaz Sharif's return, says Talal Chaudhry

Nawaz Sharif will lead the party's election campaign: Fawad Chaudhry

31 May,2023 06:52 pm

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that elections will be held in the country upon the arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media, Mr Chaudhry made it clear that the PML-N supremo will lead the party's election campaign. In connection with the May 9 mayhem, Mr Chaudhry made it clear that the culprits should be brought to justice.

"No one will be given NRO under pressure. Many people are joining different parties. However, the PML-N's bus is already full. We already have many prominent politicians and candidates in every constituency of Punjab," Mr Chaudhry maintained.

He asserted, "The events that took place on May 9 did not happen in a day. But planning for the May 9 vandalism has been years in the making. The case of May 9 riots is a test for the state."

On Tuesday, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Ms Nawaz expressed her gratitude to Australia for its humanitarian assistance to Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She acknowledged the valuable support provided by Australia and emphasized the importance of the historic partnership between the two countries.

Maryam Nawaz specifically highlighted Australia's significant role in the education of Pakistani students and stressed the need for further collaboration in sectors such as education, culture, trade, and investment.

In response, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her party post within the PML-N. He commended her on her new role and expressed his optimism for a productive collaboration between Pakistan and Australia.

Maryam Nawaz underscored the potential of bilateral trade to enhance the relationship between Pakistan and Australia. She highlighted that increased trade ties could lead to stronger bonds between the two nations.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz proposed exploring joint activities in sports, particularly cricket, as a means to foster a favorable environment for the youth.

She also highlighted the vast opportunities for cooperation in the areas of trade and tourism.