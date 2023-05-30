Zaman Park search warrant declared 'ineffective'

PTI chief had challenged it in ATC

30 May,2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday declared a police search warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's residence Zaman Park ineffective.

The ATC judge while announcing the reserved judgment said that one-time warrants were not forever.

The PTI chief had moved the court against the search warrants pleading that the law enforcement agencies had secured the warrants with malicious intent. He had also prayed to set aside the warrants.

The authorities had secured the warrants to arrest the terrorists allegedly present inside the PTI chief's residence.

At the commencement of the trial, the judge inquired from the commissioner Lahore Division about the rationale behind the police's intervention at Zaman Park.

The commissioner stated that his team was dispatched to clear any unlawful structures.

However, he revealed that they had yet to act on the search warrants.

The magistrate then questioned the investigating officer if he deemed the search warrants still necessary. In response, he sought time to consult with his colleagues before answering the court's query.

Following the arguments, the court reserved the judgment on the issue.