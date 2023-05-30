Hammad Azhar applauds women for showing courage against 'fascism'

30 May,2023 05:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar said on Tuesday that the women showed courageous behaviour against the fascist tactics of the incumbent government.

Taking to Twitter, he said the government utilized all the resources at its disposal to blackmail women while harassing and illegally detaining them.

The former federal minister further said that women have stood up against the brutal tactics and have shown great courage during this fascism.

