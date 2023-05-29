Tarbela's power generation capacity to jump to 6,418MW in 2025

Pakistan Pakistan Tarbela's power generation capacity to jump to 6,418MW in 2025

Total generation capacity of the project stands at 1,530MW

29 May,2023 03:31 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The total electricity generation capacity of Tarbela Power House will jump to 6,418 megawatts (MW) from the existing 4,888MW after the commissioning of the Tarbela 5th Extension Project scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Official sources told APP that the cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1,530MW with three generating units of 510MW each. On completion, the project would provide 1.347 billion units of environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid on average every year.

WAPDA is constructing the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project on Tunnel No 5 of Tarbela Dam. World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are providing financial assistance for the project to the tune of $390 million and $300 million respectively.