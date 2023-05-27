Siraj says will not support banning any party

Pakistan Pakistan Siraj says will not support banning any party

He also voices opinion against political workers trial in military courts

27 May,2023 09:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Saturday raised his voice against banning any political party.

He also condemned the riots that occurred on May 9 mentioning national properties were destroyed on that day but added he would not support the trial of any political worker in the military court.

Mr Haq highlighted the ongoing political polarization in the country and said political rivalry has turned into enmity among parties while advising institutions to become impartial for the better future of the country.

