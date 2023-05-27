Police rearrest PTI's Amir Dogar

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Multan police rearrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Amir Dogar on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Amir Dogar was arrested from Sher Shah Motorway Interchange. It is pertinent to mention here that Amir Dogar managed to flee from the court premises a few days ago to avoid arrest.

Amir Dogar was presented before the court a few days ago by Kacha Khuh Khanewal Police as he was booked in two cases. When the court discharged PTI leader from both cases, the police tried to arrest him again but his lawyer helped him to escape.

