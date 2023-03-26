Asif Ali Zardari's health improving after eye surgery in Dubai

26 March,2023 10:09 pm

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Former President Asif Ali Zardari underwent surgery in Dubai for an eye problem and was recovering.

Mr Zardari's physician, Dr. Asim Hussain, was present with him in Dubai while his son and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also traveled to Dubai to be with his father.

PPP cochairman spent several days in the hospital before being discharged and was now in stable condition.

