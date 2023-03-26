Sehar Timings Mar 27 - Ramazan 5
LHR
04:34 AM
KHI
05:11 AM
ISB
04:37 AM
PWR
04:43 AM
QTA
05:06 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Asif Ali Zardari's health improving after eye surgery in Dubai

Asif Ali Zardari's health improving after eye surgery in Dubai

Pakistan

Asif Ali Zardari's health improving after eye surgery in Dubai

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Former President Asif Ali Zardari underwent surgery in Dubai for an eye problem and was recovering.

Mr Zardari's physician, Dr. Asim Hussain, was present with him in Dubai while his son and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also traveled to Dubai to be with his father.

PPP cochairman spent several days in the hospital before being discharged and was now in stable condition.
 

Related Topics
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Asif Zardari
Pakistan Peoples Party



Related News