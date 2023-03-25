Lahore is stacked with containers by people fearing rulers, says Fawad

Lahore is stacked with containers by people fearing rulers, says Fawad

25 March,2023 09:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhy said on Saturday that the rulers who were afraid of the power of the people had filled the whole of Lahore with containers.

Taking to Twitter, he said let alone allowing those coming from other cities, even the route of Lahore was blocked by placing containers.

He requested the people to reach at the rally even by walking.

The government had tried to block all the ways leading up to the rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally and metro service was also blocked in this regard.