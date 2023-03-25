Qureshi slams Punjab government's tactics to fail PTI rally

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi slammed the interim government saying it was using tactics to stop workers from attending the Minar-e-Pakistan historic rally.

While talking to media persons on Saturday Qureshi termed the conduct of the Punjab government as biased and discriminatory. Claiming that the gathering would be historic, PTI central leader said that the provincial government has placed containers on the roads leading to the ground.

The former foreign minister also said that raids on the party workers which were started yesterday showed PDM’s worries. He claimed that 1500 to 1800 workers were arrested. He said that Dr Robina was arrested when she was checking her patients in the clinic.

Qureshi said that the government was doing it despite the Lahore High Court has granted permission to hold a rally. The PTI leader urged the Lahorites to reach Minar-e-Pakistan crossing all the obstacles. He also alleged that the district administrations threatened the transporters with severe consequences if they provided transport to carry workers to attend the Lahore rally.

The former foreign minister said that today is a test for the people of Lahore. Despite the obstacles, he urged the people to reach Minar-e-Pakistan. Forbidding his workers not to fight, he said, passion is a great weapon that can crush everyone. He said that today the question is, are they free? He also said that today the real freedom movement has started. He said that PTI Chairman's address would be important.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that everyone has to join the real freedom movement. We have to defend the constitution of Pakistan, Shah stressed adding we have to stand by the side of the judiciary, we have to be the voice of the lawyers. He said that at least 90 Bar associations have shown their commitment to supporting, Imran Khan's vision. He said that the people of Lahore will cross the barriers and come out to attend the historic rally.

He said that wherever there is a place to park the car workers should reach Minar-e-Pakistan on foot. He said that the district administration goes back on its word. It seems that the administration is helpless as it is not following the LHC decision. Despite barriers, people will come to Minar-e-Pakistan, he claimed. “When permission has been given for the gathering, why the government created panic by closing roads” he questioned.

The PTI leader also said that there is no justification for placing shipment containers after the court gave permission. He asked the police to immediately remove the containers. He said that today's rally is the beginning of Imran Khan's historic rallies ahead of the elections. I have filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the delay, the Chief Justice was requested to listen to our request immediately, he said.

