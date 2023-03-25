Iftar Timings Mar 25 - Ramazan 3
LHR
06:19 PM
KHI
06:47 PM
ISB
06:25 PM
PWR
06:32 PM
QTA
06:48 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

PTI leaders meet European Union's envoys

PTI leaders meet European Union's envoys

Pakistan

Current economic and political situation of Pakistan was discussed in detail in the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and secretary general Asad Umar on Friday met with European Union’s envoys in Islamabad.

According to sources, the meeting was held at the residence of Austrian ambassador in Islamabad during which current economic and political situation of Pakistan was discussed in detail.

The leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf apprised the ambassadors of European countries about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stance on various issues faced by Pakistan.
 

Related Topics
PTI
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News