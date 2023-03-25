PTI leaders meet European Union's envoys

Pakistan Pakistan PTI leaders meet European Union's envoys

Current economic and political situation of Pakistan was discussed in detail in the meeting.

25 March,2023 05:19 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and secretary general Asad Umar on Friday met with European Union’s envoys in Islamabad.

According to sources, the meeting was held at the residence of Austrian ambassador in Islamabad during which current economic and political situation of Pakistan was discussed in detail.

The leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf apprised the ambassadors of European countries about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stance on various issues faced by Pakistan.

