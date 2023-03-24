PTI's social media head Azhar Mashwani arrested

PTI chief Imran Khan demanded immediate release of Azhar Mashwani

24 March,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) social media head, Azhar Mashwani, has been arrested from outside his house in Lahore on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Taking to Twitter, PTI chief and the former premier Imran Khan claimed that Azhar Mashwani was "abducted" from Lahore and his whereabouts were still unknown”. He demanded immediate release of Azhar Mashwani.

"Enough is enough. Police in Punjab & Islamabad are breaking all laws with impunity as they target PTI. Today Azhar Mashwani was abducted in the afternoon from Lahore & his whereabouts are unknown," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Imran Khan went on to say that Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Sultan, on March 18, were 'badly beaten' by Islamabad police despite both having permission to be inside Judicial Complex.

Imran Khan also said that I am sending pictures of IGs Punjab & ICT & of all officers indulging in this criminal behaviour to international Human Right onranisations.

On the other hand, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said in a message on the social networking website Twitter that Azhar Mashwani has been kidnapped after the threatening conversation of IG Punjab. Azhar Mashwani should be produced in the court immediately and the details of the charges should be given. If they think that after torturing and killing Zille Shah, they will not even be criticized, then they living in a 'fool's paradise', he said.

