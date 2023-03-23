Sehar Timings Mar 24 - Ramazan 2
LHR
04:39 AM
KHI
05:14 AM
ISB
04:41 AM
PWR
04:47 AM
QTA
05:10 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Preparations enter final stage for PTI's Minar-i-Pakistan gathering

Preparations enter final stage for PTI's Minar-i-Pakistan gathering

Pakistan

PTI leadership claims that attendance would be “record breaking”.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - With preparations in full swing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was gearing up for a major political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan.

As the event draws near, party leaders Senator Saifullah Niazi and Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal visited the venue on Thursday to review the arrangements and ensure that everything was in order.

PTI leadership claims that attendance would be “record breaking”.

The event is scheduled on the night of March 25-26.

 

Related Topics
PTI Power Show
PTI



Related News