Preparations enter final stage for PTI's Minar-i-Pakistan gathering

23 March,2023 11:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - With preparations in full swing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was gearing up for a major political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan.

As the event draws near, party leaders Senator Saifullah Niazi and Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal visited the venue on Thursday to review the arrangements and ensure that everything was in order.

The event is scheduled on the night of March 25-26.