Sheikh Rashid writes CJP for suo motu on ECP's election schedule postponement

23 March,2023 04:52 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Awami Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) urging the latter to take a suo motu notice of the postponement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Advocate Azhar Siddique sent the letter to CJP on behalf of Mr Rashid.

According to the letter, the ECP's postponement of the election schedule was contemptuous against the Supreme Court (SC) and the constitution of the state.

The SC ordered the ECP to hold elections within the limit prescribed by the constitution and by not conducting elections within the prescribed limit, the ECP is practicing contempt against the SC.

The letter further pleads for an immediate suo motu notice against ECP on contempt of the constitution