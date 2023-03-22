Imran sees Minar-e-Pakistan's power show 'referendum against violence'

Pakistan Pakistan Imran sees Minar-e-Pakistan's power show 'referendum against violence'

Imran Khan gearing for PTI’s power show on March 25

22 March,2023 10:01 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan will be referendum against the violence.

Addressing a speech via video link, Mr Khan talked about the upcoming gathering of his party, saying, The PTI will stage a public gathering on Saturday at Minar-e-Pakistan.The enlightened nation will join the gathering."

"Today I had to face the contempt of court for not managing to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). I would like to urge the Chief Justice to take strict action. None of the country’s premiers has witnessed such injustice in the country's history", said Mr Khan.

He lamented, "They attacked Zaman Park as if there resided a terrorist. Our workers are subjected to crackdown. Never witnessed such crackdown, even in the rule of dictatorships".

Even, during the regime of former president Pervez Musharraf, the country did not witness a crackdown like this".

He claimed the PTI workers were being nabbed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Taking a jibe at the political opponents, Mr Khan claimed, "Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are international criminals".

He went on to say, "Maybe they would carry operation again today at any time, as they have a plan of carry out the operation in Zaman Park. Plan was made to assassinate me like Murtaza Bhutto. I urge the workers to remain peaceful at any cost".

Expressing his reservations over the "delay in elections", Mr Khan said, "The rulers will try to knock out the PTI from the race of elections as they fear that by holding the elections, politics will come to an end".

Read also: IHC rejects plea seeking revocation of Imran's bail in prohibited funding case

Speaking about the cases against him, Mr Khan said, "I have come to know from the court that the number of cases against me now reaches 143. After breaking a number of records in cricket, now I broke in cases. I am not worried about the cases, but about the workers."

He urged the judiciary to provide protection of the basic rights to his party.