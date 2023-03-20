NTDC's major project to add eco-friendly, affordable electricity to national grid

Pakistan Pakistan NTDC's major project to add eco-friendly, affordable electricity to national grid

NTDC's major project to add eco-friendly, affordable electricity to national grid

20 March,2023 07:40 pm

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) - Federal Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday laid the foundation stone of the first 765kV grid station in Mansehra.

The first of its kind 765kV grid station in the country would cost Rs24 billion and would be completed in two and a half years.

2160 MW electricity generated from Dasu Dam would be added to the National Grid through grid station.

Funds for the completion of Mansehra Grid Station were provided by the World Bank.

The Mansehra grid station would meet the demand of electricity and stabilise the transmission system as well.

