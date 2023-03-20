'London Plan' fabricated story created by Imran, says Tarar

Attaullah Tarar said the PTI chief wanted anarchy and chaos in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said the narrative of 'London Plan' was a fabricated story created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Attaullah Tarar said that soon Imran Khan would take a U-turn from the narrative of 'London Plan'. "Imran Khan is doing ego politics because he cannot live without power, and for that, he will not hesitate to put the country at stake," he said.

The SAPM said the PTI chief wanted anarchy and chaos in the country and was taking every step that would drag his party getting declared as a 'terrorist party'.

He further said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had made massive development in the country, and despite being a victim of political victimization, it never took any steps that would destabilize the country.

Talking about the general elections, Attaullah Tarar said that the PML-N is always ready for contesting elections and will launch a vigorous election campaign very soon.

