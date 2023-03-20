IMF denies speculations regarding Pakistan's nuclear program

IMF denied speculations regarding imposing any conditions related to Pakistan's nuclear assets.

20 March,2023 01:45 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday denied speculations regarding imposing any conditions related to Pakistan's nuclear assets for the staff level agreement.

The representative of IMF for Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz, has said in a statement that there is no truth in the speculations related to Pakistan's nuclear program and added that negotiations with Pakistan are only on economic policy.

Esther Perez Ruiz further said that Pakistan's nuclear program was never discussed in any agreement between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan.

He said that negotiations with Pakistan are being held to solve economic problems and balance of payments. The focus of the negotiations between IMF and Pakistan is to bring macroeconomic stability and financial stability.

