Zaman Park operation executed on Maryam and Sana's orders, says Parvez Elahi

Elahi said that the government was using tactics to postpone elections.

19 March,2023 02:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Terming it a grave violation of the Lahore High Court orders, former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the police operation in Zaman Park was carried out on the direction of Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah.

He expressed these views while talking to newsmen outside Zaman Park on Saturday after police completed its search operation. He also talked to Imran Khan’s sisters.

“When Imran Khan’s sister Dr Uzma Khanum demanded search warrants, police failed to do so,” Elahi said. Police instead whisked away her husband and children, he added.

He urged masses to get up from slumber to get their rights.

The former chief minister said that the police played havoc in Zaman Park, damaged Imran Khan’s and his neighbours’ properties. He said that the party would initiate contempt of court proceedings against the police.

Referring to noted Aitzaz Ahsan’s remarks on the raid, Elahi said, he exposed the lies of police and the government. He reposed confidence in the judiciary and said the courts would dispense justice to the party.

He deplored that police thrashed Imran’s servants and fired rubber bullets on the party workers who tried to stop the illegal act of the force.

Meanwhile, a 12-member group of politicians called on him. They discussed national political issues on the occasion. Elahi said that the rulers wanted to benefit Nawaz Sharif by declaring Imran Khan a terrorist.

