PTI leader Fawad condemns government's focus on arresting Imran amidst rising inflation

18 March,2023 10:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday spoke out against the government's focus on arresting Imran Khan, despite the rising inflation in the country.

During a press conference in Lahore, PTI leader also condemned the government's recent attack on Imran Khan's residence, where the sanctity of four walls was violated and Imran Khan's wife was present.

The attack was a violation of orders from the Lahore High Court (LHC), he claimed and PTI acted against it by filing a contempt of court petition against the IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore.

PTI leader said that the petitions were heard in Lahore and Islamabad High Court. He told that Imran Khan arrived in Islamabad today following the orders of the court.

"When the lion left the house, the jackals attacked the house, this agenda was set yesterday by Maryam Nawaz and is implemented today," he claimed

He referred the current situation in Pakistan to the situation in Palestine.

