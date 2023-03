Renouncing UK nationality, PML-N's Nasir Butt to contest PA polls

Says filed nomination papers for PP-16

18 March,2023 11:44 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - After relinquishing the British nationality, PML-N leader Nasir Butt has announced to contest election for Punjab Assembly.

While talking to media persons in London, Nasir Butt said cases against him had been dismissed by courts. He said he had filed nomination papers for PP-16 to contest election for Punjab Assembly seat. He further said that his party will emerge victorious in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general elections. He claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will soon be in Pakistan.

Punjab Assembly elections will be held on April 30 and leaders from different political parties are filing nomination papers. PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, and party’s senior leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz have already filed their nomination papers for provincial assembly elections.