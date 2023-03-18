Statements from foreign officials insinuate Imran as 'foreign agent': Fazl

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Imran Khan was bent upon creating unrest for his vested interests.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said statements from the officials of some foreign countries in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan insinuated that he was a “foreign agent”.

Addressing a press conference, Fazlur Rehman claimed that former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had secretly met Imran Khan in the recent months, whose tweets spoke volumes about foreign support for the PTI chief. Likewise was the case of George Galloway of the UK who also came in support of Imran Khan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the situation in Lahore was still grim as the entire city had been turned into a battlefield on Wednesday causing inconvenience to the masses.

He said the “coward” Imran Khan had not only used his party workers as a shield for his own protection but also made them stand against the state, adding he was bent upon creating unrest for his vested interests.

The JUI-F chief said that an accused had taken the law into his hand and created a no-go area in Lahore.

“Who has permitted him to create a battlefield in heart of the province?” he questioned. “The violent PTI workers attacked the police personnel with petrol bombs, pelting stones and firing bullets.”

He also demanded that elections of all the assemblies should be held simultaneously, on the same day.

