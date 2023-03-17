Justice Isa highlights Prophet Muhammad's exceptional character at Seerat Chair event

17 March,2023 07:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In an event held in Islamabad on Friday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa highlighted the exceptional character of Prophet Muhammad PBUH as his greatest quality.

The opening ceremony of Seerat Chair saw Justice Isa expressing his delight at the absence of gender discrimination in the ceremony. Justice Isa also drew attention to the unbiased attitude of Turks, who he believe rose to global power without imposing any religious oppression on anyone.

Acknowledging his limited knowledge on the life of Muhammad PBUH, Justice Isa emphasized that the Prophet always chose the path of peace and morality.

He further added that it was essential to evaluate whether we possess the same moral values as the Prophet.

Sharing his personal experience, Justice Isa expressed his discomfort in buying chicken meat after witnessing the inhumane conditions the animals were kept in. He also urged the adoption of brown sugar consumption over white sugar.