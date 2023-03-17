In-focus

Speculations about Pakistan's nuclear, missile programme misleading: PM

Speculations about Pakistan's nuclear, missile programme misleading: PM

Pakistan

PM said fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by IAEA, were in place.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the misleading speculations about Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “the stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by IAEA, are in place. Our nuclear program represents the unwavering consensus of the nation and is for deterrence.”
 

Related Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News