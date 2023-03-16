KP's supervisory cabinet demands Rs300 billion arrears from federal govt

16 March,2023

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet on Thursday demanded arrears of Rs300 billion from the federal government.

The provincial cabinet was briefed about the economic situation of the province during the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The federal government did not pay any amount in arrears of net profit of electricity after 2022, the cabinet approved taking up the issue of arrears and the economic situation of the province with the federal government.

The cabinet was also briefed about the dissolution of the BOG of MTIs hospitals, the cabinet decided to dissolve the BOG of MTIs hospitals in a phased manner.

Interim cabinet approved the supply of cheap flour during Ramadan, free flour would be provided to families registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).



