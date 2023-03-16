Turkish ambassador commends Pakistan's support in Senate anniversary session

16 March,2023 10:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a special session of the Senate of Pakistan held on Thursday, the Turkish Ambassador congratulated the nation on Senate’s 50th anniversary.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude for the longstanding friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan and their unwavering support for each other during difficult times.

During his speech, the Ambassador praised Pakistan for its support during the earthquake in Turkiye, stating that the Turkish government and people were grateful for the help they received from the Pakistani nation and government during the disaster.

