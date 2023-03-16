Sheikh Al-Sudais completes 40 years as Imam-e-Ka'aba

He lead his first Asr prayer in 1983

16 March,2023

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al Sudais on Wednesday completed 40 years of his appointment as Imam of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah, Saudi Embassy reported.

Taking to Twitter, Saudi Embassy Press Attaché Dr Naif Alotaibi shared a videotape of Sheikh Al Sudais’s first Salah as an Imam of Masjid Al Haram.

Sharing details, he informed that Sheikh Al Sudais was appointed as an Imam of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah by a Royal Decree issued by the late custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Fahad bin Abdulaziz in 1984 (1404 AH) at the age of 22 years.

He further informed that Sheikh Al Sudais led his first Salah on Sha’ban 22, 1404 AH corresponding to May 1984 and his first Salah in the Masjid Al Haram was the Asr prayer.

Arab News reported that Dr Abdul Rehman Sudais had been president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques since May 2012.

Born in 1962 in Riyadh, Al-Sudais had been popular in the Muslim world for his melodious Quranic recitations. Four years after graduating from Riyadh Scientific Institute with excellence in 1979, he gained a bachelor’s degree from the Riyadh-based College of Shariah.

A year after graduating from College, he was appointed an imam at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. He delivered his first Friday sermon at the mosque in 1984.

He was later appointed as a lecturer in the department for the Fundamentals of Islamic Jurisprudence.

Nine years later in 1988, he obtained a Masters degree in Islamic jurisprudence from Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University and a PhD from Umm Al-Qura University. He was elevated to the rank of assistant professor at the university’s college of Shariah, followed by associate professor and member of teaching staff at Umm Al-Qura university in 2004. Five years later, the university elevated him to the post of professor of Islamic jurisprudence.

