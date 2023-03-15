Punjab election chief rules out elections without 'satisfactory' security

Demands fool-proof security for ROs in offices

15 March,2023 08:13 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab election commissioner Saeed Gul on Wednesday said it would be impossible to hold elections in the province if security was not ensured.

Elections in Punjab are drawing near as the ECP had announced April 30 as the date for elections after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the electoral body to do so.

He said returning officers (ROs) were finding it troublesome to perform their duties amid the deteriorating security situation in the province. “The commission is experiencing unpleasant incidents while the submission of nomination papers is underway”, he added.

He went on to say that the Punjab caretaker government had not made satisfactory arrangements to counter unpleasant incidents. “The administration should provide fool-proof security to the ROs in their offices”, he added. The provincial office, he said, would approach the ECP for security if satisfactory arrangements were not made.